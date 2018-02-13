Pedestrian Sent to Hospital in New Glasgow After Struck by a Cargo Truck
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred in the town last night. Police say shortly after 6 Monday night, officers were dispatched to the scene on Victoria Street involving a cargo truck and an 86-year-old male pedestrian.
Preliminary investigation has determined the pedestrian was in the intersection when he was struck by the cargo truck. The pedestrian was transported by EHS personnel to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.