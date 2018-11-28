Pedestrian Struck on the Canso Causeway

A man struck is in hospital in Halifax after being struck by a tractor trailer.

At 5:11 p.m. yesterday, Inverness District RCMP responded to a 911 call on the Canso Causeway, after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor trailer walking on the travel portion of the highway.

Police say a 31-year-old male was transported by EHS to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, where was he was later transported by EHS LifeFlight to Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.