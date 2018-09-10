PEI Woman Injured in Inverness County Crash

A 62-year-old PEI woman was seriously injured following an incident accident on Meat Cove Rd. in Inverness County shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday night. A woman was moving motorcycle she and a family member had been travelling on, and she lost control of the bike, went over a nearby cliff, and fell 30 metres to the ground below. The motorcycle came to rest approximately 10 metres from where the woman landed.

The woman survived the fall but suffered serious injuries. Two volunteer fire departments, one of which had a high-angle rescue team, assisted with the rescue of the woman. She was stabilized, transported to Bay St. Lawrence via a civilian boat, then transferred by EHS to local hospital where she was air lifted for further medical treatment.

RCMP acknowledged the assistance of the agencies and civilians who helped during this rescue, as it was a dangerous and challenging situation.