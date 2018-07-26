Pensions a sticking point in Contract Talks involving three branches of East Coast Credit Union

Ongoing labour issues between a local bank and its workers could come to a head next week.

East Coast Credit Union and Unifor are supposed to go back to the table with a conciliator on the morning on August 1. As of August 3, Unifor will be in a legal strike position, following a July 3rd vote in which 98 per cent of members were in favour of a strike action. The conciliator filed a report on July 19 and a 14 day countdown began.

Jeanne Doiron is Unit chair for the East Coast Credit Union workers who belong to Unifor Local 2107. She says the unit’s contract expired on December 31, 2017 and this is their first contract with East Coast Credit Union, after they merged with the former Bergengren Credit Union. There are 44 workers with the local unit, with members in Antigonish, New Glasgow, and St. Andrews.

Doiron said the issue at hand stems from the defined benefit pension plan, which she said has been in existence for 45 years. She said East Coast Credit Union is demanding a closure of the plan.

With the deadline looming, the parties and a conciliator will meet on August 1 at 9 a.m. Doiron said Unifor is not interested in negotiating a removal of the defined pension plan.