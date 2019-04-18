People’s Party of Canada receives recognition to Field a Candidate for This Fall’s election in Cape Breton Canso

Elections Canada formally recognized the Cape Breton Canso People’s Party of Canada Association as an official electoral district association. The association is set to serve as the official representative of the People’s Party of Canada locally and will select a candidate to represent the party in the 2019 federal election.

The PPC is a right-wing party formed by Maxim Bernier, following his resignation from the federal Conservative party. They are looking to run candidates in all of the country’s 338 ridings in the fall.