Peoples Place Library Dedicates Community Room in Honour of County Councillor and Library Supporter Mary MacLellan

Long time Antigonish County Councillor and library supporter Mary MacLellan received a special recognition. At a ceremony Tuesday, the community room at the Antigonish Town and County Library was renamed the Mary MacLellan Community Room.

MacLellan began serving on the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Board in 1991, and was also a member of the Library Boards of Nova Scotia. She was a two time chair of the Library Board and served as president of the provincial body.

MacLellan says her association with libraries began in her teens when she was a young teacher.

Among the dignitaries on hand for the ceremony were Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron, former Mayor Kay Chisholm, Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis, fellow libary board member and New Glasgow Town Councillor Clyde Fraser, Board Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse and family.