People’s Place Library in Antigonish Marks 10th Anniversary

It’s not quite party time but the local library does have something to celebrate.

May 24 marked 10 years since the opening of the People’s Place Library in Antigonish. Friends

of the Antigonish Library chair Sarah Armstrong said it means a lot of things to a lot of people, noting services at the facility expanded over that time. For parents with small kids to new-comers to the area, the library has something to offer.

The FOAL annual general meeting is set for June 30 via Google meet. Any library card holder is encouraged to join FOAL to share their ideas and energy.

Armstrong said organizers are looking at options to eventually hold some sort of celebration to mark the anniversary. With so many moving parts around covid related health restrictions, Armstrong said they are putting safety first, noting they are looking at smaller outdoor sales with no volunteer requirement.