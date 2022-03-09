Permanent Atlantic Immigration Program now Accepting Applications

Applications are now being accepted to the federal government’s permanent Atlantic

Immigration Program.

Candidates with a valid endorsement from an Atlantic Canadian business can submit an application for permanent residence.

Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says for several years, the federal government operated a pilot program that was very successful and it was decided to make it permanent.

Fraser says as businesses seek to grow and labour shortages continue to post challenges for the economy, this program along with measures implemented in response to the situation in Ukraine is going to allow more people to come to local communities.