Person working for a Service Provider at St. FX Tests Positive for COVID-19

A COVID-19 infection has been detected on the St. FX University campus. In a message to the campus community, the school’s Vice-President of Finance and Administration Andrew Beckett says St. FX has been informed that a person working for one its service providers on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is isolating. Beckett says of note Public Health has not been in contact with either the service provider or the university with any risk concerns related to the case.

Beckett reminded the campus community to take advantage of the Rapid Test Kits available at Mulroney Hall and the Students Union Building. Anyone who receives a positive result from a Rapid Test must isolate immediately and notify the university at covidtest@stfx.ca for further instructions on how to arrange a follow-up PCR test to confirm the positive result.