Peter MacKay officially enters the Race for the Leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada

Former Central Nova MP Peter MacKay has announced he’s in the running for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party.

Standing before a huge Canadian flag and a crowd of supporters MacKay says he felt compelled to run in part because of the actions of the current Liberal Government.

Nova Scotia PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston says MacKay has what it takes to lead the party.

MacKay made the announcement at the Museum of Industry in Stellarton, where four years ago he announced he was stepping away from politics ahead of the 2015 election. MacKay says he wouldn’t dream of running for the partly leadership without the support of his family. Among the party supporters in the crowd were former Nova Scotia Premier John Hamm and former Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Kathy Dunderdale