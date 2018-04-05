Petition calls on Guysborough District Council to Hold Town Hall Style Meetings

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough council heard a petition at Wednesday afternoon’s Committee of the Whole meeting from a group of concerned residents asking for Town Hall style meetings with council. The petition, from a group called the Guysborough Communities Coalition, was following up on momentum calling for more engagement with council that grew out of a community meeting on fracking in February.

Three coalition members – Alexander Bridge, George Nahrebecky and Holly Nahrebecky– made the presentation to council.

After the presentation was complete, the group asked when a decision would be made on the proposed implementation of Town Hall meetings in the municipality. Warden Vernon Pitts skirted the question and finally said no vote would be taken on the issue but was advised by CAO Barry Carroll that a motion could be made by any member of council.

Councillor Fin Armsworthy, District 8, made a motion to proceed with Town Hall meetings as requested by the citizens group. There was no seconder for the motion and the issue died on the table.