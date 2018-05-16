Petition seeks improvements to Pinevale Road

Hughie Stewart, councilor for district 3 and Deputy Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, brought a public petition to a regular meeting of council on Tuesday evening. Stewart said the petition is requesting work be done on Pinevale Road and is signed by around 105 residents.

Stewart said two kilometers of the road were chip sealed in the past while 12 kilometres remains gravel.

Heavy traffic on the road is one of the reasons there are issues, said Stewart.

Stewart said the petition will go to the province and council passed a motion to send a letter of support to the province as well.