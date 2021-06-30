Phase 3 of Nova Scotia’s Reopening Plan begins

Phase three is a go for today.

During a briefing Tuesday, Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical health officer Dr. Robert

Strang officially announced the province will start the third phase of its reopening plan today and open its borders to all Canadians.

Residents of Atlantic Canada will be able to travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate. People from other provinces and territories can come to Nova Scotia for any reason. They need to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form, upload their proof of vaccination electronically and be prepared to show it if asked by border officials.

Heading into Phase 3, stated the province, 73 per cent of all Nova Scotians have had one or more doses of vaccine, cases are typically in single digits each day and hospitalizations are decreasing. Strang said Nova Scotia leads the country in first dose vaccinations.

Effective at 8 a.m. today, informal gatherings can include a household plus 10 people indoors, or 25 people total outdoors without physical distance; faith gatherings, weddings, funerals and associated receptions hosted by a recognized business or organization can have 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 100 people indoors or 150 people outdoors

Restaurants and licensed establishments continue to operate with existing mask and distancing rules; customers can go to the bar to order; establishments must stop service by midnight and close by 1 a.m., while all retail stores can operate at 75 per cent capacity and personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas can offer all services by appointment or drop-in, following their sector plan

Fitness and recreation facilities such as gyms, yoga studios, pools and arenas can operate at 75 per cent capacity with public health measures. When it comes to organized sports; practices, games, league play and recreation programs can involve up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors without physical distancing but tournaments are not allowed at this time.