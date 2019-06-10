PHAST Finishes Fourth in Antigonish Swim Meet

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team (PHAST) welcomed 160 AA competitive swimmers to Antigonish over the weekend for the AA Spring Champs. Fourteen teams from across the province competed, with PHAST finishing in 4th overall. Hannah Austen swam to 3rd in the 200m I.M., 200m and 100m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 400m I.M. Mariah Austen took 3rd in the 50m Backstroke.

Chase Cooper powered to 3rd in the 100m Freestyle. Emma Crispo swam to 3rd in the 100m Breaststroke, and 2nd in the 50m Breaststroke. Josh Elsworth powered to 3rd in the 100m and 50m Backstroke, 2nd in the 200m Backstroke, and 1st in the 200m, 100m, and 50m Freestyle, earning all 5 AAA qualifying times and 2nd Top Aggregate Point Medal for Boys 15 and over.

Meghan Hayes swam 3rd in the 400m I.M., and 2nd in the 100m Butterfly. Cein Kennedy earned his AAA qualification and High Aggregate Point medal for boys 12 and under, by swimming to 2nd in the 100m Freestyle, 1st in the 1500m, 200m Freestyle and Backstroke. Oliver Long took 3rd in the 50m and 100m Freestyle. Lily MacLean stroked to 2nd in the 200m and 50m Freestyle and the 100m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 200m Breaststroke. Colleen MacLeod took 3rd in the 100m Freestyle.

Matthew Penner completed his qualification for AAA times, and earned Gold High Aggregate medal for top points earned for 15 and over boys, by powering to 3rd in the 50m Butterfly, and 1st in the 200, 100, and 50m Breaststroke, and 100m Butterfly. Jacob Pinkohs swam to 3rd in the 50m Freestyle, and 2nd in the 50m Backstroke and 100 and 50m Butterfly.