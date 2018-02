The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, hosted five teams from across northern Nova Scotia at SAERC in Port Hawkesbury Sunday. Eighty eight swimmers took to the waters, many in their first ever meet, to drop time and hone their skills. PHAST’s Katherine Langley earned her BRONZE level certification and Ella Robinson breaking two team records for her age in the 25m Butterfly and 100m I.M.