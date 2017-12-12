PHAST swimmers perform well at Two Meets over the Weekend

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, sent 13 Novice level swimmers to the Nova Tech North 2 Meet in Sydney Sunday. The swimmers had a great meet with several new personal best times recorded and 3 bronze level medals. Ayvah Johnson, Lily MacPhail, and Oliver Long received Bronze medal standings.

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, had two swimmers qualify to swim with a Swim Nova Scotia Travel team to Maine. Hannah Austen and Josh Elsworth met the time qualifications for the 23rd Annual Bowdoin College Open in Brunswick Maine, over the weekend. The Swim Nova Scotia Team had swimmers age 13-15, competing in this international meet. This was the second time both Austen and Elsworth had made the cut for a Team Nova Scotia Travel team. The results from the weekend show the Austen, Elsworth and the rest of Team Nova Scotia worked hard to make this province proud! Both swimmers took part in I—M Relay action and both placed in the top 20 in this highly competitive event.