PHAST Swimmers Perform Well at Two Weekend Meets

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim team (PHAST) sent two talented squads out across the Maritimes the weekend of March 23-25th. A squad of 14 with New Brunswick Championship qualifying competed in Saint John, while 9 Junior Age Group athletes headed for the Long Course Development meet in Halifax. Results from Dalplex in Halifax have Emma Crispo taking Silver in both the 50 and 200m Breaststroke.

In New Brunswick the squad finished 5th out of 21 teams from the Maritimes, Quebec, and the State of Maine for the 3 day N.B. Long Course Championships. Riley Avery took Silver in the 200m Backstroke and 400m Freestyle. Jacob Bennett swam to Silver in the 50m Backstroke and 100m Freestyle and Gold in the 50m Freestyle and 100m Backstroke. Malcom Cameron stroked to Bronze in the 200m Backstroke and 400m I.M. and Silver in the 50m Breaststroke. Aidan Doucet flew to Silver in the 200m I.M., and Gold in the 50m Butterfly. Alex Penner took Silver in the 100m Butterfly. Matthew Penner swam to Silver in the 50m Breaststroke. Abby Poffenroth glided to Bronze in the 200m I.M., Silver in the 100m Breaststroke. Anna Robinson swam to Bronze in the 200m Freestyle, Silver in the 50m, 100m, and 200m Backstroke, and Gold in the 800m Freestyle. Carter van de Wiel took Silver in the 100m Freestyle.