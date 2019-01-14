PHAST Swimmers Post Good Finishes at Two Meets in Halifax and Greenwood

province the weekend of January 12th-13th. The AAA qualified squad competed at DalPlex in preparation for the David Fry Senior Nova Scotia Champs in February. Results according to age category saw Riley Avery take 2nd in the 100m Backstroke, and 1st in the 400 (new team record) and 200 m I.M., 400 (new team record) and 200m Freestyle. Aidan Doucet swam to 3rd in the 100 and 50 m Backstroke, and 50m Freestyle, 2nd in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle, and 1st in the 100m Butterfly. Joshua Elsworth placed 7th in the 200m Freestyle, 5th in the 50m Butterfly, 50 and 100m Breaststroke, 4th in the 100m Freestyle and 3rd in the 50m Freestyle. Anna Robinson stroked to 8th in the 50M Butterfly, 7th in the 50 and 100m Freestyle and 200m Backstroke, and 3rd in the 100m Butterfly, setting a new team record, and 50m Backstroke. The Port Hawkesbury Swim Team, PHAST, deployed two Age Group Squads to events across theprovince the weekend of January 12th-13th. The AAA qualified squad competed at DalPlex in preparation for the David Fry Senior Nova Scotia Champs in February. Results according to age category saw Riley Avery take 2nd in the 100m Backstroke, and 1st in the 400 (new team record) and 200 m I.M., 400 (new team record) and 200m Freestyle. Aidan Doucet swam to 3rd in the 100 and 50 m Backstroke, and 50m Freestyle, 2nd in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle, and 1st in the 100m Butterfly. Joshua Elsworth placed 7th in the 200m Freestyle, 5th in the 50m Butterfly, 50 and 100m Breaststroke, 4th in the 100m Freestyle and 3rd in the 50m Freestyle. Anna Robinson stroked to 8th in the 50M Butterfly, 7th in the 50 and 100m Freestyle and 200m Backstroke, and 3rd in the 100m Butterfly, setting a new team record, and 50m Backstroke.

Four AA age group swimmers were in Greenwood in preparation to the AA qualifying meet in Wolfvile in February. In their in age categories Emma Crispo swam to 6th in the 100m Breaststroke and 3rd in the 50m Breaststroke. Meghan Hayes stroked to 5th in the 100m Freestyle, 4th in the 50m Freestyle, 3rd 400m and 200m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke and Butterfly. 2nd in the 100m Butterfly. Baileigh Bekkers and Olivia Langley recorded 4 and 5 new personal best times respectively.

PHAST is looking forward to diving in to championship season with Coach Rob Allen running Super High Intensity Training and athletes working hard the results should be impressive.