Phone Scams on the Rise

Police are warning residents about an increase in phone scams.

With the recent shutdown underway, RCMP are seeing a big uptick in residents receiving calls from people requesting personal and financial information. Cst. Morgan MacPherson, with the Antigonish RCMP, said there was a jump in people receiving calls from someone claiming to be with the Canada Revenue Agency, as well as calls looking for social insurance numbers.

He said people can report the calls to the RCMP or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.