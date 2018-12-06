Photo Book on the Antigonish Movement to be Launched this Weekend

A book documenting the Antigonish Movement is getting a launch this weekend.

The People’s Photo Album: A Pictorial Genealogy of the Antigonish Movement is getting its launch Sunday at 6 p.m. at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise on St. Ninian’s Street.

The book charts the history the Antigonish Movement. Dorothy Lander and John Graham-Pole serve as publishers and editors for the book. Lander said the book took about a year to come together, noting there were plenty of contributors, noting she received around 4,000 photos. There are around 800 photos in the book.

Lander thanked everyone for their submissions and support when it came to compiling the book. She hopes to see plenty of people out for the launch.