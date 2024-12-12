Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Branches offer help to Residents in Navigating Virtual Health Care

A new program can help local residents who are having trouble accessing virtual health care. It can be as simple as visiting your local library.

Melissa Marshall, a virtual health navigator with the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, described her role as someone who helps break down the barriers stopping people from accessing virtual health care in the province.

Marshall’s main office is in Westville, but the five main library branches she visits are Westville, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Pictou, and River John. There are private offices in those locations where residents can come in and have their virtual appointment.

In order to set up an appointment, Marshall can be reached at 902-759-5227, calling one of the branches, or via email at virtualcare@parl.ns.ca

Virtual Care Nova Scotia is part of the YourHealthNS app, with Marshall noting she can also help people navigate the app.