Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse says Fiscal Challenges Prompted Board to Close its New Glasgow and Antigoniish Branches on Sundays

The head of the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library says something had to give after years of no increases in their core funding.

This week, PARL announced that beginning in April, the Antigonish and New Glasgow branches will be closed on Sundays.

Chief Libriarian Eric Stackhouse says the board made that decision in light of the fiscal challenges it is facing.

Stackhouse says Sunday is the slowest day of the week. However, he adds it is still busy, with more than 300 visitors to the Antigonish branch, and well over 200 in New Glasgow.

PARL is the only regional library outside of Halifax with branches open 7 days a week. Stackhouse says the board believes it should be open 7 days a week, but it is not possible right now.

Stackhouse says the board has created a revenue committee, with a focus on fund-raising; several campaigns will be planned throughout the year.