Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Raises Concerns over Provincial Budget with Antigonish County Council

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, Antigonish County Council heard correspondence from Pictou Antigonish Regional Library chief librarian Eric Stackhouse about funding concerns.

In the letter, Stackhouse noted core operational funding that has not changed for 7 years, and for the last three years the province offered emergency bridge funding to libraries to cope with minimum wage increases and inflation, with PARL receiving $134,600 extra for salaries and books. Stackhouse noted this was not included in the budget and represents a loss to the operational budget of the Board. Stackhouse also stated the PARL board will, in the near future, be looking to library users and supporters to help them achieve financial stability.

Following the meeting, Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said he feels everyone around the council table supports libraries and recognizes the contributions made to communities.

Stackhouse made the statement as the PARL board will set its budget next month.