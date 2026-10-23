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Pictou Antigonish Regional Library reaches out to Community during Love My Library Week

Oct 23, 2026 | Local News

The Pictou Antigonish Regional Library is reaching out to the community this week to support its ongoing programs.
This is Love My Library Week, part of Canadian Library Month.
Representatives from the regional library will be visiting all seven branches to highlight the value of library services, share current funding challenges and encourage the community to support their local library.
The regional library’s fund-raising committee is looking to raise $300,000 to support programs, resources and services.
The regional library has also launched a raffle, with the winner getting a round trip flight for two people to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.