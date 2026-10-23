Pictou Antigonish Regional Library reaches out to Community during Love My Library Week

The Pictou Antigonish Regional Library is reaching out to the community this week to support its ongoing programs.

This is Love My Library Week, part of Canadian Library Month.

Representatives from the regional library will be visiting all seven branches to highlight the value of library services, share current funding challenges and encourage the community to support their local library.

The regional library’s fund-raising committee is looking to raise $300,000 to support programs, resources and services.

The regional library has also launched a raffle, with the winner getting a round trip flight for two people to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination.