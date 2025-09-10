Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Receives Additional Funding from the Province

Sep 10, 2025 | Local News

Antigonish County Council received an update on local library funding late last month.

While libraries across Nova Scotia requested more funding support from the province, the latest provincial budget did not include more money and maintained the status quo. However, late last month Pictou Antigonish Regional Library chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse told council of a one-time funding announcement made by Dave Ritcey for $800,000 for regional libraries. PARL is set to receive $67,000 of that funding.

Peoples’ Place Library, Antigonish

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the funding will allow PARL to operate at its status quo.

MacInnis said the demands for library services are growing


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year