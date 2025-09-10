Pictou Antigonish Regional Library Receives Additional Funding from the Province

Antigonish County Council received an update on local library funding late last month.

While libraries across Nova Scotia requested more funding support from the province, the latest provincial budget did not include more money and maintained the status quo. However, late last month Pictou Antigonish Regional Library chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse told council of a one-time funding announcement made by Dave Ritcey for $800,000 for regional libraries. PARL is set to receive $67,000 of that funding.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the funding will allow PARL to operate at its status quo.

MacInnis said the demands for library services are growing