Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library Receives Funding for Ongoing Literacy Project.

The Million Dollar Round Table Foundation awarded a $5,000 US grant to encourage literacy in local communities through supporting reading challenges and programs in partnership with Adopt a Library Literacy Program (ALLP) at the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library.

Organizers created the ALLP to provide books through community fundraising and encourage children to read more. They work with schools and other community groups to promote literacy in partnership with the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library.

Retired RCMP constable John Kennedy, coordinator for the ALLP at the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, said the money goes towards books and incentives, noting they majority will go to children who can’t afford to have books of their own.

Kennedy said more and more partners are joining the program to help make communities more literate, and credited the foresight of Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian for the regional library, who was first approached about the program and opened the door