Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library to Incorporate a Series of Fund-Raisers Beginning in April

The Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library will be initiating a series of fund-raising campaigns, beginning in April.

Chief Librarian Eric Stackhouse says it’s to address provincial funding issues. Stackhouse says it is now entering seven years of no increases in core funding. Also the province did not include bridge funding that has been used to offset wage increases and the costs of books.

Stackhouse says the board has established a revenue committee with a focus on fund-raising

Stackhouse says the goal is to ensure libraries remain open, free and accessible, and fund-raising will help achieve that.