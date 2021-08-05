Pictou Centre Liberal candidate Jim McKenna says Pandemic Response, Doctor Recruitment and Retention raised by Voters During Campaign

Pictou Centre Liberal Candidate Jim McKenna said the two most frequently mentioned issues he

hears from residents are the Nova Scotia Liberal government’s response to the pandemic and the issue of health care, particularly around doctor retention and recruitment. McKenna said he recently found himself without a family doctor. McKenna said the Liberals added 16 more seats to the Dalhousie Medical School, with the seats given primary consideration for rural applicants.

As for how he hopes to win over Pictou Centre voters, McKenna said he feels has to listen to the concerns of residents, adding he’s been knocking on a lot of doors and hearing the concerns of residents.

A retired Nova Scotia Community College instructor, counsellor, and manager of student services, McKenna serves on the boards of the Pictou County Fuel Fund, the Pictou Academy Educational Fund, and Pictou County Safe Harbour.