Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray Hoping Foundation Work on a New School in Trenton will be completed by the End of the Year

Late last month, the provincial government awarded a design contract to replace Trenton Elementary and Trenton Middle schools with a new pre-primary to Grade 8 school to Marco Group Limited.
Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray said the initial design work will serve as the first phase of the work on the school, which will serve up to 300 students or roughly 20 per cent more students than the current schools. The design work is underway now, said MacGillivray, who noted there will be site clearing this summer, and he is hoping to see a foundation in the ground by the end of the year.
Phase 1 of the contract is worth $1.7 million.
The site for the new school is next to the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre and Trenton Park. The province is looking to open the school in the fall of 2029.