Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray new School in Trenton to replace Trenton Elementary and Trenton Middle Schools to be open in 2029

Pictou Centre MLA Danny MacGillivray offered an update on the work to replace the Trenton Elementary and Trenton Middle Schools.

In 2023, the province announced a new school to replace the elementary and middle schools, which opened in 1966 and 1925 respectively. At the time, the province stated the school would open in 2027.

MacGillivray now says the opening date is in 2029, adding the new school is still a firm commitment from the government. He explained there is a formal process for choosing a new school site, noting they looked at the current school site and crown land but nothing was suitable. Now they are looking at municipal land on Park Road between the rink and Trenton Park, with MacGillivray noting they completed geotechnical, topographical and site fit testing. The next step is looking at sewer lines.

MacGillivray said the government will try to make the school happen sooner than 2029, but that is the timeline at the moment. He said he understands the frustration in the community, but in the meantime the government will make sure the current schools remain safe learning environments. He mentioned an air quality test is coming for the elementary school in the next week or so.