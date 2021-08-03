Pictou Centre PC Incumbent Pat Dunn says Health Care is a Major Issue During Election Campaign

Health Care is dominating the doorsteps of the residents he’s visited so far, says Pictou Centre

PC incumbent Pat Dunn.

Dunn, who won the seat in 2006 before losing out to Ross Landry in 2009 only to be re-elected in 2013 and 2017, said health care is the first topic the majority of residents bring to his attention, be doctor recruitment, mental health and addictions, or wait times. Dunn called the PC platform, which includes calls for health improvements and the installation of a new department dedicated to mental health and addictions, is the most well thought out platform he has run on in his five elections.

When asked what he has to do to win the Pictou Centre seat this time around, Dunn said it’s a matter of getting the vote out.