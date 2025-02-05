Pictou Chamber of Commerce to host a Chamber Advocacy Conversation

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a chamber advocacy conversation on affordable housing February 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Summer Street.

Pictou Chamber executive director Layla Rahmeh said the chamber decided to rebrand its former Town Hall meetings as chamber advocacy conversations, noting they wanted to clear up can confusion about the meetings being related to a municipality.

The larger advocacy forum will bring together all the information gathered, which will be shared with other chambers and levels of government. Rahmeh said they are calling for members of the local business community to join the chamber`s advocacy committee, noting they won`t be able to do it alone.