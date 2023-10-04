Pictou Council County Approves Five Year Capital Plan

Pictou County council approved their latest 5 year Capital Funding Plan at their regular meeting on Tuesday night.

Among the projects included in this year’s capital budget are the Rural Internet Project, the McLellans Brook & Sherbrook Road Water and Salem Wastewater projects, and the installation of sewage flow meters. All of these projects are expected to take more than one year to complete.

Also included in the plans are sidewalks in Plymouth, Abercrombie, Hopewell, and Eureka, to be completed in fiscal 2024-25. CAO Brian Cullen told council that with the capital plan approved, tenders will soon be going out for this year’s projects.