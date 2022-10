The town of Pictou is keeping the status quo for the next municipal election. The town is submitting their boundary review to the Utility & Review Board, and are recommending to continue the current structure of four councilors and a Mayor, elected at large.

At last night’s meeting of council, a motion was passed to declare Melinda MacKenzie the new Deputy Mayor. MacKenzie will take over the position from Shawn MacNamara as of November first.