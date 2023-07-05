Pictou Council recognizes local heriosm

Pictou County Council bestowed an award to three employees of Green for Life for an act of civic heroism.

In March, while on his collection route, Matthew Deal found a woman in Baileys Brook pinned under her SUV, and radioed for help, to which Jayden Stevens and Jeff Wadden responded.

After calling 911, they helped keep her comfortable and communicative. Firefighters and paramedics worked to remove the lady from under the car and took her to hospital, where she was treated and later released. First responders say the men’s actions almost certainly saved the woman’s life.