Pictou County and Westville vote to Maintain current Council Size

Two more Pictou County municipalities have completed their electoral boundary reviews. At

their monthly meetings, both the town of Westville and the Municipality of Pictou County voted to maintain the status quo: Westville with four councilors and a mayor elected at large, while the County will continue with 12 district councilors who select a Warden following their municipal election.

Westville also chose a new Deputy Mayor: Mitchell MacGregor will hold the position for the next year, taking over from Clarrie MacKinnon.