Pictou County approves Contract for a Sidewalk Design in Plymouth

A post on the Municipality of Pictou County’s Facebook page states CBCL Limited received the county’s approval to start the sidewalk design work for the Plymouth (Blue Acres) area. Council recently approved its capital budget which included $50,000 for the design of new sidewalks in the area.

The post states designing the sidewalks is the first step and once this work is complete, the design will go back to council to determine if the sidewalks will be built. The design includes about a half kilometre of sidewalk but it does not include two bridges which are under the province’s jurisdiction.