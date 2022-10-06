Pictou County Awards Contracts for Snow Clearing

Pictou County has awarded contracts for the clearing of snow from municipal roads and municipally-owned and managed properties. The contracts cover the next two years, ending in the spring of 2024. Of the 29 areas listed, nearly half (14) are covered by Scotia Plumbing. The full list of tender winners are listed by clicking on the links below:
🚨 Holiday Collection Notice
The Executive Director of the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Jack Kyte says the local area felt the impact of post-Tropical Storm Fiona. https://bit.ly/3SRBKPw
The Sisters of St. Martha have made a significant donation in support of scholarships for Indigenous students at St. FX and Cape Breton Universities. https://bit.ly/3CcbcSb
Pictou County Warden says Municipality doing What they Can t...10:23 am | Read Full Article
It’s been nearly two weeks since Fiona ripped through Pictou County, and hundreds of customers are still waiting to get their electricity restored. County Warden Robert Parker says everyone will need to be patient: staff have been working hard to find resources to help residents, but it’s proving to be extremely difficult. Parker says the […]
Paving Projects to cost Pictou County Significantly More10:18 am | Read Full Article
Rising costs are making a dent in Pictou County’s paving budget. Two projects – Ash Street & Saunders Road – originally had a price tag of $64,000 as part of a cost share with the province. However, the tenders awarded by the provincial Public Works department are more than two thirds higher, leaving the county […]
X-Men Football, X-Men and X-Women Cross Country Ranked 8th; ...10:42 am | Read Full Article
The StFX Men`s and Women`s cross country teams are each ranked number 8 in the USports top 10 rankings this week. The 2022 Cross-Country championships will be hosted by Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s in Halifax, on November 12. The StFX X-Men football team, which remains undefeated so far this season, also sits in the 8 […]