Pictou County Awards Contracts for Snow Clearing

Pictou County has awarded contracts for the clearing of snow from municipal roads and municipally-owned and managed properties. The contracts cover the next two years, ending in the spring of 2024. Of the 29 areas listed, nearly half (14) are covered by Scotia Plumbing. The full list of tender winners are listed by clicking on the links below:

PC Winter Clearing 1 of 2

PC Winter Clearing 2 of 2