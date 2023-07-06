Pictou County Awards Water Service Contract for Salem Area

Residents of the Salem area of Pictou County will soon have access to quality water.

This week, Pictou County Council awarded a $2.3 million contract to BD Clifton to complete the Salem Water project. It was the lowest bid submitted, three other companies posted estimates with the municipality. The project will be funded using the Federal Gas Tax Reserve.

The municipality says residents of the Salem area have long struggled with poor water quality, which caused discolouration and damage to appliances in their homes. The water problems impacted both property values as well as business in that area.

County officials say council had initially hoped to be able to extend both water and sewer lines to the area, but a funding request to the province was denied. Because council felt it was such an important project, the county says municipal leaders decided to proceed with the water extension into the area with its own funding.

Work will begin in late summer and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.