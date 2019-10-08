Pictou County Brook Renamed for Pictou County Sailor

A New Glasgow-born member of the Canadian Navy is being honored in Pictou County. Chief Petty Officer William Alfred Boudreau was one of nine sailors killed in an explosion on board the destroyer HMCS Kootenay in 1969, in the worst peacetime disaster in the history of the Canadian Navy. An initiative to have a commemorative feature named in his honour was begun by fellow crewmember Allan “Dinger” Bell, in conjunction with Service Nova Scotia, Internal Services and the Canadian Virtual War Memorial.

At Monday’s monthly meeting, Pictou County Council unanimously voted to rename the brook that flows west of Irish Mountain into MacLellans Brook in the Brookville Road/Willard Road area as “Billy Boudreau Brook.”