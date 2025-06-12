Pictou County Business Gutted by Fire Looks to Rebuild

A garage in Pictou County is looking to rebuild following a devastating fire last week.

Owner Kent Corbett said most of the building housing Corbett`s Garage burned down during a fire last Thursday. While the garage, which has been open since 1971, had insurance for customer`s vehicles, they had none on the building or its contents.

Kent said it was a shock to see how quickly it took to burn what he worked hard to build, though says you have to keep on going. Since the fire, Kent`s sister Tanya started a gofundme page with the hopes of raising $12,000. While Kent said that won`t be enough for a full rebuild it will get him started.

As of this morning, the gofundme raised over $1,100. Ken thanked customers and general community for standing behind the business and any all support they can offer.

Here’s the link to the gofundme page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/corbetts-rebuild-legacy-fund