Pictou County Business Owner Luke Young to Seek Central Nova Conservative Nomination

A local business owner and volunteer is seeking the nomination for the Conservative Party’s

candidate in Central Nova for this fall’s federal election. Luke Young is the owner and operator of Lucas Technology and Analytics, a Pictou I-T services company. He is past president of the Pictou Business and Marketing Society and the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce. He’s also been a coach, a member of the Rotary Club, a trustee of the Pictou Academy Educational Foundation and president of Skills Canada Nova Scotia.

Young say there are a number of issues that need to be addressed in a more proactive way, including primary and mental health care. He’d also like to see work toward a coordinated public transportation plan. He adds there are concerns with the economy that need real focus. He says the ongoing challenges of Northern Pulp are deeply divisive and real leadership is needed to develop a viable plan forward. Young says growth opportunities must also be explored.