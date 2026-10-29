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Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards Gala Set for November 5th

Oct 29, 2026 | Local News

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards Gala is set for Thursday, November 5, at the deCoste Centre. Olympic sailor Madeline Gillis will serve as the keynote speaker for the event, with the overall theme of Anchored in Resilience.

Chamber Executive Director Layla Rahmeh says they have made a few adjustments to the awards this year.

Rahmeh said they will hand out 13 awards with a new award dealing with safety excellence, while last year’s new accessibility champion award is also back. The reception starts at 5:30, with doors opening to the theater at 6:15. Tickets will be on sale until 4 pm on Friday, October 30. More information is available on the chamber’s web site.

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989XFM Hospital Help Day Raises almost $87,000

Oct 29, 2026

The 989XFM Hospital Help Day has been a success. The annual radiothon held Wednesday in support of St. Martha's Regional Hospital Foundation raised $86,930. The money raised this year will go toward the purchase of an Osmometer, a piece of lab equipment.

Richmond Municipal Council Approves Grant Funding for Community Groups

Oct 28, 2026

Councillors in Richmond County approved grant funding for community groups.   In approving recommendations from its committee-of-the-whole session at last night's regular monthly meeting in Arichat , Richmond Municipal Council approved $700 for the Fourchu Development...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.