Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards Gala Set for November 5th

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards Gala is set for Thursday, November 5, at the deCoste Centre. Olympic sailor Madeline Gillis will serve as the keynote speaker for the event, with the overall theme of Anchored in Resilience.

Chamber Executive Director Layla Rahmeh says they have made a few adjustments to the awards this year.

Rahmeh said they will hand out 13 awards with a new award dealing with safety excellence, while last year’s new accessibility champion award is also back. The reception starts at 5:30, with doors opening to the theater at 6:15. Tickets will be on sale until 4 pm on Friday, October 30. More information is available on the chamber’s web site.