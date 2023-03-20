Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Celebrates its 40th Anniversary at AGM

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 40th annual general meeting today at Glasgow Square Theatre.

The event will celebrate the success of the last year as well as the support the chamber has received and been able to offer to local businesses over the past 40 years. Pictou County Chamber executive director Jack Kyte noted this year marks the 40th anniversary of the chamber.

The event is running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is being catered by Maple Cedar Syrian Kitchen, the winners of the chamber’s 2022 Newcomer Business of the year during the chamber’s business achievement awards. Michelle Ferris, executive director of the Aberdeen Health Foundation, will serve as special guest speaker