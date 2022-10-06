Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director says Fiona Significantly Affected the Local Area

The head of the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce said post tropical storm Fiona had a significant impact on the area.

Jack Kyte, executive director for the Pictou County Chamber, said businesses are just now getting back to a sense of normal after the advent of Covid, noting customers and businesses lost power for several days while other areas of the county also saw restricted movement because of damage to or the blocking of streets.

It`s been a bit of a struggle, Kyte said, while also noting the business community is resilient and making due as best they can. Thankfully, power crews are working hard to get everyone back on line.

Kyte said the Pictou County Wellness Centre is being used as a sort of command centre for the area, noting they are feeding around 450 people per meal and keeping spirits high.