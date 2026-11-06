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Pictou County Chamber of Commerce hands out Business Achievement Awards

Nov 6, 2026 | Local News

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2026 Business Achievement Awards last night, handing out several awards in different categories. The Start Up Award, sponsored by IGNITE Atlantic, went to endless Love Wedding Rentals and Consignment, while the New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by CBDC NOBL, was presented to Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia – New Glasgow ReStore. The Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by RBC, was awarded to Express Yourself Cafe, while the Innovation Award, sponsored by Doan Grant Thornton, was given to Playfinder.

 

Award Winners at the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Dinner.

The Environmental Impact Award, sponsored by the Pictou County Partnership, went to Inoculum Bio-Solutions Limited, and the Export Achievement Award, sponsored by Invest Nova Scotia, was presented to Apollo Originals. The Leadership in Business Award, sponsored by Patterson Law, went to Stingray, while the Safety Excellence Award, sponsored by MacGregor Industrial Group, was conferred to TNB Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

The Community Impact Award, sponsored by Sobeys, went to Summer Street farm, while the Accessibility Champion Award, sponsored by the Municipality of the County of Pictou, was given to Northern Grit Fitness. The Barrie MacMillan Unsung Hero Award, sponsored by Blinkhorn Real Estate, was presented to to the Plymouth Community and Recreation Association, and the Heather Mills memorial Award, sponsored by the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce, was awarded to Kate Chisholm. Sean Murray received the Lifetime Achievement Award, also sponsored by the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.