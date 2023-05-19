Tim Horton's Antigonish
Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Business Achievement Awards

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual business achievement awards last

Executive Director the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Jack Kyte (far left) with the winners at Business Achievement Awards gala

night.

Big Cove Foods co-founders Sarah deSchiffert and Dave Armstrong received the Export Achievement Award while Pictou County Home Appliance owner-operator Dave Robertson accepted the Barrie MacMillan Unsung Hero Award.

Graham MacNeil, COO for the Pictou County Wellness Centre, accepted the Community Partners Award while  Tammy Goodwin, executive director with the Pictou County YMCA,  received Community Wellness Award.

A special recognition Award went  to Chris Stewart, owner of I. Matheson and Company, while Ansena Hair Salon Owner Angela Cromwell received the Small Business of the Year Award.

New Business of the Year Award went to Fossil Farms Oceanside Retreat services manager Robyn Sharp, while the Innovation Award went to Gutters 4U owner Svilen Velchev.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks accepted the Environmental Impact Award on behalf of the town, with East Avenue Restaurant owner Charles Quintanilla accepted the Newcomer Award, and the Leadership in Business Award went to Dwayne MacDonald, owner of Trinity Energy Group.