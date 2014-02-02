Pictou County Chamber of Commerce hosting AGM

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 2024 annual general meeting tomorrow at Summer Street Industries.

Jack Kyte, executive director of the chamber, said it will be a typical AGM with several new people joining the board of directors. He also called it an acknowledgement of the work the chamber did in 2023. Following the business meeting, there will be a lunch with guest speaker Ava Czapalay, (ZAP_AH_LAY) chief executive officer and deputy minister of the Nova Scotia Department of labour, Skills, and Immigration.

Kyte said this year there are some interesting changes relating to workers’ compensation and safety, adding the chamber has been working on projects related to those topics, and others including harassment and diversity. Kyte noted the workers compensation board will begin recognizing work place stress as an injury in September. He said this will have an impact on all businesses in Nova Scotia, and is excited to hear what the deputy minister has to say.