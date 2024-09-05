Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Members Meet New Executive Director

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce hosted a meet and greet at the Ignite Auditorium in New Glasgow yesterday for new chamber executive director Layla Rahmeh.

Rahmeh, who started in the position on August 19, said there was an invitation to stakeholders, partners, and members to get to know her and network, adding she was happy with the turn-out. She said it showed her the warmth and the collaboration of the community.

Rahmeh said she looks forward to hearing from chamber members and asked them to reach out if they have any ideas or recommendations. She said she looks forward to hearing what people have to say.

The Picotu County Chamber is hosting its end of summer social on September 19, 4:30-6:30. Other events are on the way in the fall, as well as the chamber awards in November.