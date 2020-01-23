Pictou County Chamber of Commerce noticing the Human Impact of Northern Pulp Mill Closure

The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is reminding local residents of a confidential emotional support line open for those impacted by the impending closure of the Northern Pulp Mill.

The province partnered with human resource service provider Morneau Shepell to deliver the toll-free service. A release from the chamber states they are starting to see the human impact of the closure, noting it will only get worse over the next few months.

Chamber executive director Jack Kyte says it’s urging residents to use the hotline if they are in need of a person with whom they can speak.

The service is free and confidential, allowing individuals to discuss their needs with trained professionals experienced in helping with mental, physical and social well- being issues.